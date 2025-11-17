MTM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Accenture by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 7.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,376,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.7% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $245.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.86. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. This represents a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

