Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. True Vision MN LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.7% during the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.5% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $118.56 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.15. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $3,708,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 565,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,952,874.66. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $170,865,100.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,297,404 shares of company stock valued at $529,026,559. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

