Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,464 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 1,000,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

