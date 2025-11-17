Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Talen Energy by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the first quarter valued at $9,266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Talen Energy from $442.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Talen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Talen Energy from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.07.

Talen Energy Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $369.35 on Monday. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $158.08 and a fifty-two week high of $451.28. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.29.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.90 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 9.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.