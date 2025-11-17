12,050 Shares in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIX Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 1,033.3% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.84. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.3756 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

