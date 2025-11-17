Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 7,288 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the second quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $27.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

