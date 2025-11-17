Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 32,034 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,216,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,034 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $127,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 87.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $56.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 299.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.