Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases New Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 114,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 92.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,063,000 after buying an additional 807,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CAH opened at $205.35 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,293.14. The trade was a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.