Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases Shares of 26,783 Newmont Corporation $NEM

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Newmont by 315.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 534.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. Zacks Research raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Newmont from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.99.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $87.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

