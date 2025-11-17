Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF $PEXL

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEXL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PEXL opened at $57.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. Pacer US Export Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $34.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Export Leaders ETF index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on foreign sales and free cash flow growth. PEXL was launched on Jul 23, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

