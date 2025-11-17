United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Purchased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 50.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in United Airlines by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $95.03 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

