Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 754 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,345,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after acquiring an additional 341,981 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,917.3% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,879 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 61,779 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,764,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 605.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 46,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Down 0.6%

CWB opened at $88.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

