Mount Lucas Management LP Has $4.76 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,096 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.44 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.