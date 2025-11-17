LSV Asset Management Sells 432,534 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,431,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,534 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $217,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 68,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 353,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $2,818,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.5% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,322,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after acquiring an additional 92,688 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $33.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is -42.90%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

