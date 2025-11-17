LSV Asset Management Buys 6,039 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,589,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $206,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in United Airlines by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $95.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.73. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $116.00.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

