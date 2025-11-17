LSV Asset Management Purchases 725,797 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 871,837 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,797 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $147,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $264.66 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $279.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $197.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.94.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

