Sykon Capital LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. $OCFC

Sykon Capital LLC reduced its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 25.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

