GR Financial Group LLC Invests $218,000 in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

GR Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.1% of GR Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $2,775,904,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,482,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $463,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $608.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $565.82. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

