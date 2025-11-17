Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Buys 108 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $756.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $754.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $688.66. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.