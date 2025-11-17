Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys 4,013 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total transaction of $3,835,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,108,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,213,210.98. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,153,891.20. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $537.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.05. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The company has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.72, a PEG ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.93.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

