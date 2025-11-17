Root Financial Partners LLC Buys 3,078 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $196.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.14. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $197.18.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

