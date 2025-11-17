LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,587,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,066 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $162,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 1,223.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 60.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 86.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 66.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Corebridge Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

View Our Latest Report on CRBG

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,184,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,846,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,711,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,253,853.45. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.