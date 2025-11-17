LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,517,136 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 276,444 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in HP were worth $281,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,187,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $638,720,000 after purchasing an additional 424,544 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HP by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,340,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,022,000 after buying an additional 1,829,411 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,013,184 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $277,265,000 after acquiring an additional 724,020 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,241,378 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $228,204,000 after acquiring an additional 189,969 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC set a $30.00 price target on HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of HP in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711.72. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

