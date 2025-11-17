PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,608,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,541 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $268,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PayPal by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after buying an additional 1,232,155 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,156,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,491,000 after buying an additional 868,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $62.81 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,799.21. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,472,271 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

