LSV Asset Management Buys 574,216 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650,742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,216 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $302,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.2%

AMAT opened at $226.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.