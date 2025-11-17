Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 2,246 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

