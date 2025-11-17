Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $210.00. The stock traded as high as $202.30 and last traded at $200.0060, with a volume of 1714335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.58.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,866,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,456,049,000 after buying an additional 3,924,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,197,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,810 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,722,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,013,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.53.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

