Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,175 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,717,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,884,000 after acquiring an additional 76,501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,696,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,216,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,101,000 after purchasing an additional 53,682 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,011,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,887 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 718,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the last quarter.

BATS HYD opened at $50.83 on Monday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

