Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) Price Hits $1.62 on Major Exchanges

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Portal (IOU) token can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular exchanges. Portal (IOU) has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $124.59 thousand worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Portal (IOU) has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,070.53 or 1.00538409 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Portal (IOU) Token Profile

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Portal (IOU) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 1.67001618 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $127,197.72 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal (IOU) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portal (IOU) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portal (IOU) using one of the exchanges listed above.

