Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF $CMBS

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 96.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,516 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after buying an additional 23,972 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 165,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 42,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $49.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

