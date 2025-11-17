Pirate Chain Trading 25.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $121.85 million and approximately $241.68 thousand worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $649.44 or 0.00694098 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00016317 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000609 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

