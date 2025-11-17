Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. $MUC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 80,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE MUC opened at $10.74 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.