Nexum (NEXM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.30 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. Nexum has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $12.93 thousand worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

