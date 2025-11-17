Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild Redb raised Halliburton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 452,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,425.98. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.