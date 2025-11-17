Barclays Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $104.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on Crown Castle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $90.91 on Monday. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,290,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,118,201,000 after buying an additional 449,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,461,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,748,000 after acquiring an additional 110,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Crown Castle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,387,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,260,000 after purchasing an additional 538,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,437,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,172,000 after buying an additional 1,605,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,185,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,876,000 after buying an additional 177,896 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

