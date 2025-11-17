Vaulta Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $371.03 Million (A)

Vaulta (A) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Vaulta has a total market cap of $371.03 million and $30.24 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vaulta coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vaulta has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vaulta Coin Profile

Vaulta’s launch date was May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. The official message board for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com/resources. The official website for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vaulta

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,604,076,481.088 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.24325725 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $31,851,984.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vaulta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vaulta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

