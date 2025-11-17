Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Argus Analyst Says

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.21.

NYSE:ALB opened at $123.46 on Monday. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $122.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its position in Albemarle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 13,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 193.4% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 388,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,503,000 after acquiring an additional 256,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

