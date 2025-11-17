Arrive AI (ARAI) and Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI – Get Free Report) is one of 258 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Arrive AI to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Arrive AI and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrive AI 1 0 1 0 2.00 Arrive AI Competitors 1098 2471 5088 284 2.51

Arrive AI currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.14%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 26.91%. Given Arrive AI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arrive AI is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

37.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arrive AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrive AI N/A N/A N/A Arrive AI Competitors -419.24% -647.34% -16.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arrive AI and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arrive AI N/A -$4.54 million -31.83 Arrive AI Competitors $1.31 billion $24.78 million -0.86

Arrive AI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Arrive AI. Arrive AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Arrive AI rivals beat Arrive AI on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Arrive AI

We were incorporated on April 30, 2020, in the State of Delaware under the name of Dronedek Corporation. The Company changed its name to Arrive Technology Inc. on July 27, 2023. The Company changed its name to Arrive AI Inc. on September 30, 2024. We are a developmental technology company with a focus on designing and implementing a commercially viable smart mailbox and platform system for smart, secure, and seamless exchange of packages, goods, supplies, food, and medications between people, through the use of robots, and drones. We have not started conducting commercial operations and we had no revenues for fiscal years 2022, 2023 or 2024. Arrive executed an exclusive patent license agreement on May 26, 2020 with its CEO, Mr. O’Toole and amended in December 2024 and March 2025, whereby Mr. O’Toole granted Arrive rights to use, sell, manufacture and otherwise commercialize certain technologies relating to secured drone delivery ALM mailboxes in exchange for license fees. Such technologies helped jumpstart our business operations and will continue to play such a critical role in our growth that we became heavily reliant on the right to use them. Our corporate address is in Fishers, Indiana.

