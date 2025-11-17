Critical Comparison: Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) vs. Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Ellington Financial pays out 116.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 303.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ellington Financial and Blackstone Mortgage Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $301.22 million 4.88 $145.86 million $1.34 10.22 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $507.96 million 6.20 -$204.09 million $0.62 30.27

Ellington Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackstone Mortgage Trust. Ellington Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ellington Financial and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 3 5 0 2.63 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

Ellington Financial presently has a consensus price target of $14.46, indicating a potential upside of 5.57%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.55%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Ellington Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 89.52% 13.56% 1.07% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 7.53% 4.06% 0.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Ellington Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ellington Financial has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Blackstone Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial



Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments; and consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust



Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

