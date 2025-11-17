Head-To-Head Survey: MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) versus NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and MFA Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $72.51 million 3.44 $29.19 million $2.81 5.01 MFA Financial $249.92 million 3.78 $119.25 million $0.85 10.89

Dividends

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MFA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MFA Financial pays out 169.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MFA Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 102.28% 17.52% 1.14% MFA Financial 17.62% 8.61% 1.39%

Risk & Volatility

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and MFA Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 4 0 0 2.00 MFA Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43

NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.80%. MFA Financial has a consensus target price of $11.10, indicating a potential upside of 19.94%. Given MFA Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of MFA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MFA Financial beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.