SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SandRidge Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SD
SandRidge Energy Stock Down 0.1%
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 51.77% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $39.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.80 million.
SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SandRidge Energy
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 229.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 92.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 2,109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SandRidge Energy
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Nu Holdings Stock Presses Higher—Breakout on Deck?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Battle of the Black Friday Stocks: Amazon vs. Walmart vs. Target
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.