United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jones Trading boosted their target price on United Fire Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

United Fire Group stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $950.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.49. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.81. United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Fire Group news, Director John Paul E. Besong sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $79,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,494 shares in the company, valued at $790,176.44. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 131.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Fire Group by 812.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3,351.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 301.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Fire Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

