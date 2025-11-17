Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 244,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 1.30% of Mawson Infrastructure Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.
