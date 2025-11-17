Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $917,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,542 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.65 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.10 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

