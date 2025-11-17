Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,431 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after acquiring an additional 188,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $36.91 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

