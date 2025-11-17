Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,175,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,244,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,237,000 after purchasing an additional 607,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,005,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,047 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,690,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 429,051 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,400,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,310,000 after buying an additional 280,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

