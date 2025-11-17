Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 883 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,236,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,329,000 after acquiring an additional 184,387 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after purchasing an additional 766,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,298,000 after purchasing an additional 654,766 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Marriott International by 194.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,242,000 after buying an additional 1,129,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 5,483 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.11, for a total value of $1,574,224.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,649.60. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $1,866,746.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,440. The trade was a 37.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 85,799 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,376 over the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $285.84 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.48. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.40.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

