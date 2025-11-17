Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in ATI Inc. $ATI

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in ATI by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In related news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,154 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $1,735,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,360,036.63. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,029,945.67. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,663,599.86. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,646 shares of company stock worth $8,461,892. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp raised shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price objective on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

ATI Price Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $100.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $103.64.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. ATI’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

