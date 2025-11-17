Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 132,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 34,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $95.79 on Monday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $91.07 and a 52-week high of $112.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

