Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $99.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.88 and a beta of 2.18. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day moving average is $88.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $213,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $829,639.02. This trade represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,404 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $1,612,952.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,942. The trade was a 98.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,463 shares of company stock valued at $53,126,637. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

